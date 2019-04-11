Ban on fishing and its effects on socio economic development

The government has declared May 15 to June 15, 2019, as dates for the ban on fishing in the country.
Recent attempts by the government to salvage the nation from imminent fish stock depletion warranted the need for a one-month ban on fishing is indeed a step in the right direction.
In Ghana, the problems that encounter the fishing industry include irresponsible fishing activities such as the use of light aggregating device in fishing, overfishing, other unhealthy fishing practices that result in the harvesting of fingerlings and eggs.
This step is expected to protect the fish stock during the period of the ban to ensure more breeding to replenish declining stocks.
Unfortunately, this ban which affects both industrial and subsistence fishing has not gone down well with some stakeholders of the fisheries sector. Most Ghanaians are dependent on the fisheries sector for their livelihoods.
Meanwhile, the ban on fishing has effects on the economy in the sense that positively, during the period of ban fishermen are likely to experience bumper harvest when the ban is lifted.
Negatively, the ban will result in the exorbitant increase in the price of fish in the country. Prices for fish will increase during the ban period which can affect the nutritional benefits of the individual especially for people who cannot purchase at high prices.
Also, the ban will result in unemployment especially amongst people who live along the coastal areas and deal in seafood product mainly fishes.
READ ALSO:WATCH: Fishermen demonstrate over ban on fishing
Apam: 3 arrested for fishing with unauthorized vessel & net
Ghanaians fronting for Chinese to carry out illegal fishing activities
The Ministry for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development should also consider engaging the media to embark on intensive public education especially in the coastal areas on the importance of the ban for sustainable fish production before the commencement of the ban. This will go a long way to ensure that fishermen do not violate this ban for the benefit of the country.