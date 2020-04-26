Ban on public gathering extended by another two weeks

The ban on Public gathering has been extended by another two by President Akufo-Addo.
The additional two weeks takes effect 1am Monday, April 27, 2020.
President Akufo-Addo made the announcement when he addressed the nation for the 8th time since Ghana recorded its first case of the virus on March 12.
The President said the decision to extend was arrived at after careful deliberations with stakeholders.
“The strong consensus…is that the existing measures must be maintained for now until we have a firm grip on the spread of the virus. The consensus is supported by data and science and I am also very much of this view…I have by executive instrument extended by two weeks the ban on public gatherings effective tomorrow, Monday, 1:00 am, April 27, 2020,” he said.
The President ended his address by advising the public to observe all safety protocols including regular handwashing, social distancing and wearing of nose mask.
Ghana’s COVID-19 cases currently stand at 1,550. This is according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
The updated case count comes after 271 more persons tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, one more person has died while 21 additional recoveries have been confirmed.
The death toll is now 11 with 155 recoveries.
Some of the new cases were confirmed in the Oti, Greater Accra, Ashanti, and the Central regions.