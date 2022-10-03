Bawku violence: SSNIT shuts down over insecurity

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust, SSNIT and other companies in Bawku in the Upper East Region have been forced to shut down their offices over fears of being attacked.
The move comes after the security situation in the town deteriorates.
SSNIT evacuated its staff and removed furnishings and other items from its office including chairs and air-conditioners on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Last week the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (CHOBS) in Bawku demanded the closure of schools citing the recent insecurity.
The release added that the lives of school pupils and teachers could not be guaranteed in the wake of the renewed conflict in the area.
“Following the insecurity and the subsequent ban of “yellow yellow” in the municipality, we wish to appeal to you to close down basic schools in the municipality pending the improvement of the security situation,” the Chairman of CHOBS, Abugri Busia stated in a letter to the Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service.
The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) meanwhile has reviewed security measures in Bawku following the renewed fights in the area.
At its emergency meeting the Council resolved to temporarily ban ‘yellow, yellow’ operations until further notice and also imposed curfew hours to cover Nayoka, Kpalgu and Manga communities.
Bawku has been the hotbed of decades-old ethnic conflict between the Mamprusis and Kusasis and has claimed several lives over the period.