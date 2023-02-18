Bawumia launches 60th Anniversary of Mensah Sarbah Hall of University of Ghana

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday joined the alumni, leadership and residents of Mensah Sarbah Hall of the University of Ghana, for the launch of the 60th Anniversary of the Hall.
Bawumia also unveiled a statue of John Mensah Sarbah, which was sponsored by the Hall's alumni, in honour of the iconic nationalist.
In his speech Bawumia said Traditional Halls of Universities should be used to champion unity and patriotism and not conduits for mischief, waywardness, and hooliganism.
According to him, residential life on campus must be footprints worthy of emulation. Vice President Bawumia made these remarks when he launched the 60th Anniversary of the Mensah Sarbah Hall of the University of Ghana.
Bawumia charged the University to continue to leverage on technology to enhance academic work and the allocation of residential halls to students.
Established in 1963, the Mensah Sarbah Hall is the youngest of the five traditional Halls of residence at the University of Ghana. It was the first mixed Hall of the University.
Mensah Sarbah Hall was named after the lawyer, Politician and Statesman, John Mensah Sarbah, who played a significant role in the political dispensation of the country.
The Hall is the first to be established as a hostel on campus to meet the accommodation needs of students.