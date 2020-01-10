Bawumia leaves Ghana for the US

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has left the country for the United States yesterday, January 9 2020.
In a statement issued by the Director of Communications at the office of the Vice President, it indicated that the Dr Bawumia ''will undertake a number of official engagements''.
''Amongst others, Vice President Bawumia is scheduled to meet with a number of a number of business leaders, investors and the Ghanaian diaspora,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to return on Monday, January 13 2020.
