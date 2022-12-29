Be above reproach – Akufo-Addo charges new Gender Minister and deputy

President Akufo-Addo has charged the newly appointed Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, and her deputy, Francisca Oteng Mensah, to ensure that throughout their tenure in office, they remain above reproach.
In his speech after swearing in the Minister and her deputy in the Banquet Hall of Jubilee House on December 28, President Akufo-Addo said the two appointments have come at a crucial moment and that the promotion of the Ghanaian people’s welfare must be both ministers’ most important priority.
“Your appointments have come at a critical time in the history of our country and your success in this endeavour will be a consequence of the oaths you have solemnly sworn to uphold the interest of the Republic, its constitution and its citizenry and to dedicate yourselves to the promotion of their general well-being,” the president said.
“The quality of integrity which will permeate your work is extremely important. You have to remember at all times, the solemn commitment that we in the New Patriotic Party have made collectively and individually, jointly and severally in the language of the lawyers, to serve the Ghanaian people honestly and competently.
“We are called to these public appointments to provide public service and not to promote our personal gain,” the president said.
In his remarks, President Akufo-Addo reminded the minister and her deputy to file their assets declaration forms as required by law.
He added that the conduct of all his appointees, including the ones newly sworn in, will go a long way to determine the fortunes of the NPP in the political space of the country in the years to come.
“Do not in this regard fail to file your assets declarations promptly and remain above reproach in your public dealings.
“Your conduct, my conduct, our collective conduct in the executive will determine the fate and fortunes of our party, the New Patriotic Party in these and succeeding decades,” the president said.
In her acceptance speech, the new Gender Minister pledged that she and her deputy are committed to making the ministry an enviable organisation worthy of emulation.
Lariba Zuweira Abudu said that they will constantly be knocking on the door of the Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, to find ways to ensure that the many problems bedevilling the ministry are dealt with.