Beware of armed robbers in police uniforms-C\R Police cautions public

The Central Regional Police Command is cautioning the public to be watchful over the activities of some armed robbers who fake to be police or military personnel by wearing their uniforms to execute robbery attacks.
The command in a press statement signed by the Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Oppong who indicated that uniformed individuals who number about four usually use private saloon cars to trail persons suspected to have huge sums of monies or valuables in their possession.They subsequently cross their victims and accuse them of committing a crime, go ahead to handcuff them and drive them away to an unknown location under the excuse of sending them to the Police Station for investigation.
“On their way, they rob their victims of their valuables and push them off the car and then drive off” the statement added.
The Central Regional Police Command said the public must be on alert over the activities of such individuals, especially during this Christmas festivities.
Again, the statement added that the public must be vigilant and highly security conscious over such activities and quickly report such suspicious characters to the police.
“They must report any suspicious activities of any individuals on the stretch” the Police PRO added.
