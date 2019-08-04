Beard growth products are not registered - FDA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has disclosed that it has not approved the sale of any product purported to enhance or help with beard growth as being advertised on certain products.
Head of Medical Devices, Cosmetics and Household Chemical Substance Inspectorate Division at the FDA, Mr Joeffery Arthur, said the authority could not vouch for the creams, medicated soap, lotion powders, sprays and pills advertised mostly on social media platforms.
He, therefore, cautioned the public to be wary of such products and desist from purchasing them. Mr Arthur emphasised that “products for beard growth which were being sold on the market were illegal.”
The law is clear that anything food, drug, cosmetics, household chemical or tobacco should be registered with the FDA for the establishment of the quality, safety and effectiveness of the product before they are put on the market. But no beard growth product has gone through such process,” he stated in an interview with the Daily Graphic.
“The importation of unregistered products into the market is due to the porous nature of Ghana’s borders, but the FDA is doing its best to get such unregistered medicines off the market”, he noted.
He, however, admitted that the FDA had approved some products to be used to ease shaving of the beard.”
