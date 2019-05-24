Men with beards storing bacteria on their faces – Health expert

A Paramedical Aesthetician Sylvia Darko says men who keep beards are storing bacteria on their faces.
Sylvia Darko said the bacteria that are being stored on the face due to the beard spreads to other parts of the body through the nose and the mouth, causing serious medical conditions in the body.
Growing beard has become a common trend in Ghana and most part of the world, according to some the beard give them respect and also attraction.
But in an interview with Class FM, she said in Ghana and other parts of the African continent where sweats is pervasive, it is not advisable to keep the beard especially if one cannot keep it clean.
“Men who keep beards are storing up bacterial on their faces,” she said.
“Common infection called fungal infection brought by sweat can affect them. The beard traps sweat, traps dust and these bring about sicknesses on the face that can be transported to other parts of the body," she added.
She, however, noted that some medical conditions require that men keep their beards.
“I must also add, however, that there are some medical conditions that Doctors recommend keeping of beards.”
