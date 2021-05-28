Bernard Mornah beaten, pepper sprayed in Burkina Faso

Former PNC National Chairman and leader of the El Wak Volleyball Team of Ghana, Bernard Mornah has been beaten and pepper-sprayed in Burkina Faso.
According to reports, the incident took place at the ongoing club volleyball championship in the city of Sya Bobo Diolassou.
Reports indicate that the El Wak Volleyball Team of Ghana was allegedly being cheated by Burkina Faso-led officials.
Leader of the team Bernard Mornah then questioned the officials for being bais towards Ghana but security personnel came in and pepper-sprayed, handcuffed, and push him down.