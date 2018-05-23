Bimbilla: SC declares Dasana Andani family rightful rulers

The Supreme Court (SC) has declared the Dasana Andani Family rightful rulers of Bimbilla following chieftaincy disputes between two royal factions over the past 15-years.
The declaration was made on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 amidst heavy security presence in Bimbilla in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region.
The case was sent to the Supreme Court by the late Nakpa Naa Dawuni, after the National House of Chiefs ruled against him at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region in 2014 and declared the late Naa Dasana Andani Yakubu II as the rightful heir.
The Supreme Court described the claim to the throne by Naa Dawuni as lacking merit.
Justice Gabriel Pwamang who read the judgement also stated that, the late Naa Andani Dasana has been lawfully enskinned as the rightful ruler of Bimbilla.
According to the Court, the Nakpaa Naa Dawuni family made a claim that the Head of the Kingmakers, Juo Naa, was the only one clothed with power to determine who rules, however this was not approved.
The Court held that nominations are done by the family and decided upon by the 'Kingmakers' and not only the Head of the 'Kingmakers' as it has been claimed.
This, the Court explained, meant the nomination and enskinmemt of Nakpaa Naa Dawuni was invalid.
The Chieftaincy conflicts in Bimbilla over the past 15-years has led to the loss of over forty lives, including women and children and destruction of property.