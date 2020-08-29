Bishop Dr. Yaw Owusu Ansah visits Adanseɛ FM

Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah, Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International, Accra West, has paid a visit to Adanseɛ FM 98.9 FM At Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region which is now running Test Transmission.
He was led by the Management to take a tour through the new studio of the radio station.
Acknowledging the efforts of the Management of the station, he expressed his profound satisfaction with the efforts that have gone into making Adanseɛ FM 98.9 and he prayed that it will be the most relevant urban radio station in Asante Akyem Agogo which will come with a lot of testimonies.
He urged the staff to keep up the good work that will contribute to the massive growth of the station in the Ashanti region.
He also advised the Management in expanding Adanseɛ 98.9 FM to house a TV station.
The station has programming structured around a variety of programs which seeks to educate its listeners.
Bishop was amazEd with management when he was informed that the station is building solid Christian religion followers for the station and the market acceptance of his “All Believers All Night” will be emulated and implemented by the station. He promised to partake in the maiden Adanseɛ FM Ahengua which will be our All Night version next month.
Bishop didn’t leave us without blessing the radio station with prayers
Source: adanse3fm