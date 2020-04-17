Black Stars' Joseph Attamah Larweh and wife Lydia donate to the people of Tema Newtown

It’s another donation in the town of Tema, as Black Stars player Joseph Attamah Collaborated with wife Lydia in the name of JAL foundation who came to the aid of Tema Newtown and its environs.
A community where the versatile defender grew up from. JLA foundation came to the aid of the people in the community particularly the vulnerable to donate food items such as Bag of Rice, eggs, oil and many more as the Covid-19 pandemic looms large in the country.
In attendance of the donation exercise was the assembly man Godfred Abbey who gave a brief speech. The PRO of the JLA foundation Eric Mends together with other members of the foundation express joy in what the donation meant to them team during this difficult times.
Also a member of the national security Mega David was in support and says this is not the end and that there will be more donations. Some beneficiaries were in full of thanks and praise for the kind gesture being shown to them.
