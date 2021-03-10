C/R: One more body retrieved from Apam beach, total now 12

Fire guts storey building in Adabraka A one-storey building located at Adabraka in Accra has been engulfed by fire.

SHS first years reopening rescheduled to March 18 The opening of schools for first-year senior high school students has been…

Akufo-Addo delivers SONA on March 9 President Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver his first State of the Nation…