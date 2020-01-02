C/R: Police pick leads in mysterious death of couple on New Year's Day

Police in the Central Region have begun investigations into the death of a couple on January 1, 2020, in Abrobiano in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abem District.
The couple were found dead shortly after returning from the New Year Eve’s Watch Night church service.
The couple together with their four children reportedly attended the church service and returned home, but around 2:00 am their six-year-old child woke up only to see that her mother named Sister Afua Atta had been stabbed with a knife to death on their bed while her father was also hanging from the ceiling of the room.
READ ALSO: Jamal Khashoggi: Saudis sentence five to death for journalist's murder
The two have not been married for long and it is said the women married the man with his four children.
Police reported to the scene took pictures and have taken the body as well for autopsy.
The Police say they have picked some leads but with only make it public after they conclude all investigations.
Residents in the area say they are shocked by the incident because they have never witnessed this before.
Also, they say the couple have lived peacefully for some time and they have never heard or seen them quarrel before and wondered who or what might have caused their mysterious death.
Speculations have started flying, some believe it is a clear case of suicide, while others see this as murder.
Some relatives of the couple have come in to psych the children up and also comfort them.