C/R:Two arrested for robbing mobile money vendor at Gomoa Fetteh

Two people have been arrested by the Gomoa Ojobi District Police Command in connection with the robbery of a mobile money vendor at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.
On March 25, 2019, the two; Yaw Danso, 24, and Daniel Amoo, 21, attacked the vendor, Kate Aidoo, and poured a substance believed to be acid on her. They attack at around 11 pm and left the victim with burns on her face and chest area.
The Police Commander of in the Ojobi District, DSP David Osei Fofie said:“She has been transferred to the Korle Bu teaching hospital because of the extent of her injuries.
He added that the two assailants will be arraigned to answer to charges soon.Initial indications are that the two took advantage of the victim’s isolation to attack and rob her.
Mobile money merchants around the country are known to lack adequate security despite the significant amounts of cash they handle.But limited police presence makes this impossible.
In Accra for example, after a series of attacks on vendors, the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah, admitted that it was impossible for his outfit to provide adequate security for every mobile money business.
“They spring out at any corner and these armed robbers are just making meat out of them so it is a worry for the Police Service… We have scheduled a meeting with the telecom if we can discuss how best we can at least make sure anybody who is going to set up this money business will have a secure environment. Some of these are even operating on bicycles and these are easy prey for armed robbers,” DCOP George Alex Mensah said.