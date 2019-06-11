C/R : Woman arrested for pouring hot soup on police officer

A woman has been arrested by the police for pouring hot soup on the Assin Praso District Commander of Police, Superintendent Isaac Tetteh, while leading a team of policemen to arrest suspects at Assin Dansame, a community in the Central Region.
Mawutor Gashiku, who complained of heart pains after her arrest, has been referred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for medical attention.
Superintendent Tetteh had led a team of policemen to arrest some suspects who had taken refugee in Mawutor’s house upon a distress call but received a soup bath from Mawutor as he and his team engaged in a scuffle to arrest the suspects.
Meanwhile, the police have managed to arrest nine people in connection with the earlier distress call. The suspects include Yaw Sarfo, Kweku Amankrah, Richard Kwame Frimpong and Frederick Frimpong.
The rest are George Aware Baffour, Emelia Opoku and George Buabeng.
According to the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Irene Oppong, last Thursday the Assin Praso Police received a distress call from Assin Dasame that Richard Kwame Frimpong, Frederick Frimpong, alias Cobby, Yaw Sarfo, Kweku Amankrah and some other irate youth who had gone into hiding after several offences had resurfaced in the community wielding pistols, machetes, clubs and other offensive weapons.
The suspects were said to be threatening to harm anyone who attempted to stop them.
DSP Oppong said Superintendent Tetteh and a team of policemen proceeded to the community but the suspects took to their heels and took cover in a room.
She said the occupants of the house in which the suspects took refugee pelted the police with stones, while Richard Frimpong and Frederick Frimpong struggled with the police before they were overpowered and arrested.
The suspects damaged the uniforms of some members of the police team, while Mawutor, who was also in the house at the time, poured soup on Superintendent Tetteh.
The police succeeded in arresting three of the suspects and later four others and Mawutor. Superintendent Tetteh said he was fine and well.
“The soup was hot but not very hot so I didn’t sustain any burns,” he said.
Meanwhile, a Nyankomasi District Court has remanded the seven suspects in prison custody. They will appear again on June 21, 2019.
Credit : Graphic