Caleb Kudah’s assault: Ghanaians react to outcome of National Security probe

Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to the news on Friday that the National Security has withdrawn four operatives over the assault on Caleb Kudah.

The National Security Ministry said after a probe into the incident, it has established that the arrest and subsequent assault of the Citi FM Journalist by the Director of Operations at the National Security, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman, and other National Security operatives violated the Ministry’s operating standards.

Sentiments expressed by Ghanaians on Facebook and Twitter suggest that while they are happy that the four operatives have been withdrawn, that is not enough.

"'Inappropriate' conduct by NS Officers? Just that? What exactly did the committee establish?" Kwaku Antwi-Boasiako, Tweeted at @ABKwaku.

Some have also said those who doubted Caleb's account of the torture he suffered should apologise to the journalist.

Below are some of the social media reactions on the latest turn of events in the Caleb Kudah assault matter.

Caleb Kudah is getting the justice he deserves.. just wish the National security will keep same energy in supporting others who also go through similar situations. — Da Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) May 21, 2021

National Security operatives breached standard operating procedures in Caleb Kudah arrest – Kan-Dapaah via @citi973 https://t.co/9Dd8v8kqS3 — Bernard Avle (@benkoku) May 21, 2021

Now that Ministry of National Security has implicated the officers involved in the Caleb Kudah's brutality,

will the people who also lambasted Caleb for telling lies, being tribalistic and exaggerating, apologize for their misdeeds? #JoySMS — Ray Wilson Enyeminko (@EnyeminkoRay) May 21, 2021

#JoySMS “Inappropriate” conduct by NS Officers? Just that? What exactly did the committee establish? Why are the details not shared with the public, given that doubts have been cast on the accounts of the Caleb Kudah? @Joy997FM @Citi973 @benkoku — Kwaku Antwi-Boasiako (@ABKwaku) May 21, 2021

