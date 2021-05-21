Prime News Ghana

Caleb Kudah’s assault: Ghanaians react to outcome of National Security probe

By PrimeNewsGhana
Caleb (L) and Zoe
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to the news on Friday that the National Security has withdrawn four operatives over the assault on Caleb Kudah.

The National Security Ministry said after a probe into the incident, it has established that the arrest and subsequent assault of the Citi FM Journalist by the Director of Operations at the National Security, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman, and other National Security operatives violated the Ministry’s operating standards.

 Sentiments expressed by Ghanaians on Facebook and Twitter suggest that while they are happy that the four operatives have been withdrawn, that is not enough.

"'Inappropriate' conduct by NS Officers? Just that? What exactly did the committee establish?" Kwaku Antwi-Boasiako, Tweeted at @ABKwaku.

Some have also said those who doubted Caleb's account of the torture he suffered should apologise to the journalist. 

 Below are some of the social media reactions on the latest turn of events in the Caleb Kudah assault matter.

 

 Tweets

 

Mr. Caleb Kudah was arrested at the National Security Ministry on Tuesday for filming abandoned MASLOC vehicles parked at the premises of the Ministry.

He was at the Ministry to verify a claim by an official of MASLOC that all the cars had been given out.

This was after Caleb Kudah had complained about the wastage of public funds on social media.

A team of heavily-armed SWAT police officers subsequently were dispatched to arrest Citi News‘ Zoe Abu-Baidoo Addo at the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV.

This is because Caleb had forwarded some of the footage he captured to Zoe via WhatsApp.

Mr. Caleb Kudah in an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point Of View on Citi TV indicated that he was slapped several times by the security officers.

About 15 organisations including civil society groups and political parties, had condemned the incident and backed calls for investigations while calling for reforms in the national security setup.