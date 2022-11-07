CETAG, CENTSAG threatens to strike over conditions of service

The leaders of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) and the Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG) in a joint statement have accused the Government and the Ghana Education Service (GES) of unfair treatment over the years.
The two groups have threatened to lay down their tools again if government does not prioritize their welfare.
CETAG ended its weeks of strike action in January 2022 after the government promised to take strict action to address the non-implementation of its 2017–2020 terms of service, but 10 months later, those resolutions have still not been put into effect.
In a joint statement, the groups have given government five working days to address the concerns or risk an industrial action.
“Finally, we want to state unequivocally that by Friday, 11th November 2022 if our demands have not been met, we shall reactivate our indefinite strike actions which we suspended on January 24 and April 14, 2022 respectively.”
They are asking for;
i) Non-finalization of CETAG’s Conditions of Service (CoS) negotiations which started on 14th August 2021 and have direct implications for CENTSAG’s own CoS.
ii)Unilateral determination of April 2023 by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) as the effective date for placing First Degree Holders of CENTSAG on 17H on the SSSS.
iii) Undue delay by the Ministry of Education in responding to our request for payment of compensation for all-year-round work to both teaching and non-teaching staff.
READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo govt has created more jobs than any other in 4th Republic – Bawumia
v) Unfair retrospective deductions of office holding allowances paid to some members of CENTSAG and CETAG.