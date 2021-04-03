Chaos in NDC is a result of leadership failure and betrayal - Prof Gyampo

Political Science lecturer Professor Ransford Gyampo says the current state of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a result of leadership failure and betrayal in parliament.
There are concerns the Minority is facing a leadership crisis with some NDC loyalists calling for an immediate overhaul following the disputed approval of some of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.
It has also received heavy criticisms for doing very little to put the ruling government in proper check.
Prof Gyampo speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile said the leadership of the party in parliament is to blame for the current crisis.
"I think what is going on in the NDC is some form of leadership failure and betrayal on the part of their representatives in parliament. We first time in the history of Ghana's parliament has a hang one. Since 1992 whoever wins presidential gets majority in parliament and takes control. During the vetting, we heard some members of the minority who clearly said some nominees were not going to be approved because they had so many flaws. Now they go to the flaw of parliament and overturn their earlier position and can't give their supporters any explanation. I heard Adongo and Ablakwa kicked against and I respect Ablakwa for taking a decision to resign".
NDC Member of Parliament for North Tongu made known his resignation in a letter dated March 30 to Speaker Alban Kingsford Bagbin, explaining his decision was “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations.”
This comes on the back of some concerns raised over the NDC leadership’s role in acting contrary to the party’s agreement on decision making in the Parliament, with the approval of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta being recent.
However the Chief Whip of the NDC, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has rejected claims that his party is in crisis.
He assured that the party is in control and maintains “we are not in crisis”.