Check out Bawumia's birthday message to Samira as she turns 40 today

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has praised his wife the second lady of the Republic Samira Bawumia on her 40th birthday.
On the 40th birthday of the second lady, Samira Bawumia on Tuesday, August 20 2019, Dr Bawumia in a facebook post praised his wife for being there as a mother and a mentor to several others and also urged Samira to “continue to reach beyond the skies”.
“Life they say begins at forty but you have already accomplished so much at 40 as a mother, wife, mentor to so many young women and as Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana''.
He added: “May the next forty years be even more fulfilling and may Allah continue to guide and protect you''.
“Enjoy this special milestone in your life darling.”
Below is the post
The second lady, Mrs Bawumia through her non-profit organisation Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) has initiated a number of interventions in the areas of health, education, and empowerment, with special emphasis on women. Notable amongst them is the ‘Safe Delivery Project’, an initiative that seeks to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality in deprived communities.
The Safe Delivery project is expected to distribute one hundred thousand (100,000) birth kits to expectant mothers in their third trimester, in deprived communities. The project has, additionally, trained traditional birth attendants and several health workers.
SEHP has also equipped selected health facilities in deprived communities in Ghana. So far, SEHP has retooled the Tamale Teaching Hospital, other four (4) health centres, and ten (10) Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds with necessary medical and surgical equipment, as well as medical consumables.
SEHP with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has launched a Coalition of People against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and Harmful Practices (CoPASH).
READ ALSO :