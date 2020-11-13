Check out photos from Akufo-Addo's visit to Rawlings' residence

President Akufo-Addo on November 13, 2020, visited residence of former President Jerry John Rawlings.
President Akufo-Addo led a government delegation to the Ridge residence of the former president following an official communication of the death to the government on Thursday evening.
An entourage of key members of the government accompanied President Akufo-Addo to the Ridge residence of former President Rawlings where President Akufo-Addo met and interacted with former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.
The President took to Facebook and wrote: "On Friday, 13th November 2020, I paid a visit to the Ridge residence of the former First Lady, Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to commiserate with her and the family on the death of the former President of the Republic, His Excellency Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings."
The president's arrival at the house of the late former president was preceded by that of other government officials including Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and his wife Samira.
Mr. Rawlings passed away Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
He was 73 years old.