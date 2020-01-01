Check out some lovely photos of how Ghanaians observe watch-night services to welcome 2020

Several churches in Ghana was filled to the brim as Christians trooped to watch-night services to welcome the Year 2020.
Most churches in the country saw high numbers of worshippers, with many Ghanaians, bidding farewell to the outgone year and praying for better things in the new year.
As is the tradition, most churches took advantage of the service to broadcast their vision and objectives for the new year to their members.
There was a generally charged atmosphere across the various churches, as the patrons of the watch-night services sang, danced and recited Psalms of praise to God for His protection throughout 2019.
The Watchnight services which usually last for hours started around 9:00 pm on the night of December 31 until a little after midnight.
At the stroke of midnight, many of the congregants embraced one another, while they waved white handkerchiefs to signify a triumphant entry into the new year.
Here are some photos from some churches