Check out the areas in Accra to experience interruption in power supply today

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that there will be an interruption in power supply in some parts of Accra beginning Thursday, February 11, 2021.
The ECG in a statement said the interruption in power supply which will be over seven days in February and March 2021 is to enable a contractor to commence work on connecting the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) to the Kanda and Airport Stations.
The power will be interrupted between 10 am to 4 pm on February 11, February 16, February 19, February 22, February 25, March 2 and March 5.
The areas to be affected by the construction include Roman Ridge, Parts of Airport Residential Area, Airside Hotel, Primrose Place and its environs, ECG Roman Ridge District Office, Accra Girls, Maamobi and the Kotobabi Poly Clinic. The rest are Ghana Institution of Engineers, Ebony, Abavana Down, Kotobabi Down, Modex Filling Station, Alajo, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals and Parts of Tesano.