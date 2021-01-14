Check out the seven Justices to sit on Mahama's election petition

Prime News Ghana

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah
The Chief Justice has empanelled seven justices of the Supreme Court to adjudicate the presidential election petition to determine whether or not President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the validly elected President of Ghana.

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, is challenging the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

It is the second presidential election petition in the history of Ghana, after the first one in 2012.

The Chief Justice himself, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has elected to be a member of the panel and therefore presiding over the panel.

Other members of the panel are Justice Yaw Apau, Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau, Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey, Nene A. O. Amegatcher, Gertrude Torkonoo and Mariama Owusu.

The hearing of the petition is broadcast live on Ghana Television (GTV).

 