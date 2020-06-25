Check out why NDC and AG's office disagree over SC's ruling on inclusion of Voter ID in compilation

There seems to be some confusion between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Attorney General's office over the Supreme Court ruling on the compilation of the new Voters' Register.
The NDC claims that the Supreme Court has granted the party's request for the Electoral Commission (EC) to use the existing Voters ID as a requirement for the compilation of the new Voters' Register.
This is however not certain as the Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame also claims that that request has not been granted.
The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision ruled that the Electoral Commission has the power to compile a new register.
The Court said this compilation must be carried out in accordance to the current C.I 126 This the NDC says it is victory for them, the AG's office is also of the opinion that the C.I does not allow the use of the Voters ID card so that can't be a victory for the NDC.
The court granted relief 2 and 3 which the NDC ask that they grant.
Relief 2 reads: A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of the provisions of the Constitution, specifically article 51 read conjointly with article 42 of the Constitution, the power of the 2nd Defendant to compile and review voter's register must be exercised subject to respect for and the protection of the right to vote
Relief 3 reads : A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of the provisions of the Constitution, particually article 42, upon the registration of issuance of a voter identification card to a person, that person has an accrued right to vote which cannot be divested in an arbitrary and capricious manner.
Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC claims per the ruling and the granting of these two reliefs, it is victory for them, the Deputy AG Godfred Dame also thinks otherwise.
Lawyers for both parties are currently at the court premises waiting for the written order of the court for clarity.