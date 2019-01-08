Chereponi : Public schools shut down indefinitely due to clashes

The Ministry of Education has ordered for the closure of the Chereponi Senior High School and some other public schools in the Chereponi district indefinitely.
Reports say more than five schools have been affected by this closure.
This closure comes on the back of renewed clashes between the Konkombas and Chokosis resulted in the burning down of several houses and properties in Nandoni, a farming community in the district.
The Minister of Education Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh says the safety of the students can't be guaranteed in the current circumstance.
This is because the clashes have claimed four lives and also left many houses burnt.
Many residents are also fleeing the town. The Minister says it will be best if the students stay home until a point where calm returns to the area.
He added that any instructional hours that will be lost following this shut down will be made up for once school reopens and calm returns to Chereponi.
The security service have been deployed to the area to ensure peace returns. Chereponi are currently under a curfew which starts from 4 pm to 7 am each day.
Residents are calling for a review of the curfew as it is affecting their daily commercial activities.
