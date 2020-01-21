N/E Region : Provide teachers, infrastructure to Chereponi district - Assemblyman to gov't

The Chereponi District has called on the government to provide teachers and construct classroom blocks following the communal clashes that occurred at Chereponi in the North East Region a year ago.
About three hundred children of school-going age are currently at home and are not attending school in the district .
Due to the conflict, teachers fled the area, as a result, some schools were shut down. The clashes also led to the loss of lives, destruction of properties and educational infrastructure.
Speaking to Citi FM, the Assemblyman for one of the affected communities, Tegenga called on the government to provide school infrastructure and teachers available to the area since the teachers that fled have not returned since the incident
“We have about four communities including Tegenga and then we have a total number of about three hundred children who are attending school in this community but because of the conflict, all the teachers have left. So, all these children currently do not go to school.
''What are they going to do in future as Ghanaian children. Their life is now in danger because there is no teacher or classroom for them to stay and learn. So, we are appealing to the government and the President to give us a classroom block as well teachers. I learnt that the only teacher here is a NABCO trainee who is managing these children. How can he manage them? How can he teach all of them? So, we are appealing to government,” he added.
READ ALSO:Chereponi clashes : Teachers and health workers flee to Tamale
In 2018, a renewed land dispute between the Konkombas and Anufors who at the time were fighting over a three-acre land at Naduni, a farming community in the Chereponi district of the Northern Region led to clashes where four persons died and several others injured.
Even though soldiers were deployed to the area and a curfew imposed on the people,the residents defied the curfew and burnt tyres in the open resulting in a serious tension which made some health and education workers appeal for evacuation for fear of reprisal.