Chereponi clashes : Teachers and health workers flee to Tamale

Government and health workers are fleeing from the North East Regional district of Chereponi and Saboba to Tamale as renewed clashes between Kokombas and Chokosis intensify.
This comes at the back of periodic gunshots between the feuding factions, several communities have been burnt in the four-day clash.
In the latest incident, the Chereponi district coordinating director was attacked.
Speaking to Joy Fm some workers said, "I could hear gunshots just few kilometres from my home. We are leaving to Tamale. For the moment we cannot pass through Saboba so we are passing through Togo to Tamale''.
''As at Monday we were supposed to conduct our second mock for JHS pupils, but as result of the conflict we have to postpone the mock and these days the schools are not in sessions. Before you wake up the people are always fighting, gunshots here and there, no security has been beefed up''
Amidu Suale one of the leaders of the group said he wants the security agencies to bring the situation under control
''Our call now as Anufus is that security on the grounds is not enough because we were told with time they had withdrawn some . We call on the President, Interior Minister, and National security to get some of the security personnel down here. The numbers here cannot just go round that is why we need more of them here''.
Chokosis, Konkombas violent conflict resurfaces
The protracted conflict between the Konkombas and Chokosis ethic groups has resurfaced again in the North East Region.
According to a resident who spoke to PrimeNewsGhana on anonymity, the last clash between the two factions left a Konkomba man dead.
His last funeral rite was being held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in a village called Liwalbu while some Chokosis attacked Konkombas in Tinbu, one of the small villages.
Konkomba women in Tinbu raised an alarm and the men left Liwalbu and came to face the Chokosis which ended in a gunfight.
Information gathered is that security in the area has been beefed up to curtail the situation.
The Chereponi District, a known hotspot in the region has very few police personnel and anytime there are trouble security forces always have to travel many hours on an extremely poor road to maintain calm.
More than 13 people, including a local chief, were arrested with weapons but later released without a charge.
