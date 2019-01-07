Chereponi: GES directorate instruct schools to remain closed until calm is restored

GES directorate in the northern region have instructed in Chereponi to keep schools closed until calm is restored in the area.
According to sources at the GES, the decision to close the schools was to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Today Monday, January 7, 2019, some schools were expected to reopen.
On Thursday, January 3, 2019, a curfew was imposed on Chereponi township after the clashes resulted in four deaths and left several wounded.
Following an eruption of violence between Anufuls and Konkombas over a piece of land at Naduni, homes were set ablaze.
Military personnel have also been deployed to the area to keep peace.
On Saturday, the Chereponi branch of the Association of the Registered Nurses and Midwives appealed to authorities within the district to evacuate them from the area.
But the Ghana Health Service (GHS) declined a request by nurses and midwives in the Chereponi District of the Northern Region to be evacuated following clashes in the area.
Read also: Death toll now four in Chereponi ethnic violence