CID boss lied over arrest of Ahmed's killers- Family

The family of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, has taken the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Maame Yaa Tiwaa, who is ambitiously angling for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) position, to the cleaners, saying she lied on the arrests of the two suspected killers of their son and brother at her press conference on Tuesday.
According to a brother of Ahmed Suale by name Alhassan Yunus, the family on its own, had investigated, identified, tracked down and arrested the suspected killers at various locations in the Accra, and handed them over to the police, however, one of them was set free by a police patrol team, while the family was waiting at the Kotobabi Police Station for him to be brought there for investigations to continue.
The family, said they were told by the police patrol team that an order had come from above that the suspected killer be set free, and this was done, despite the effort and stress they had put in and traced this suspect to “Abolo Pub” near Kotobabi.
The CID boss,on Tuesday held a press conference to brief Ghanaians about investigations into the murder of undercover Journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, who was killed on January 16, 2019 at Madina.
According to Maame Yaa Tiwaa, who addressed the press, 13 suspects have been questioned, including Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
She also stated that one suspect is currently on remand assisting the police in investigations over the murder.
But, Alhassan Yunus, who said he took part in the two arrests, disclosed that the other suspected killer, had earlier been arrested at Madina Ritz Junction, and handed over to the Madina Police, and later transferred to the police headquarters, because the Madina Police said the case was beyond them.
This suspect is currently in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).
Alhassan Yunus, further revealed that at all materials times, the police in both cases had expressed grave fear and refused to go into the den where the suspected killers were hiding, saying it was “dangerous” but they family asked to them to hang around, and that they were going to capture their murder suspects and hand them over, and this was done.
Ahmed Suale’s brother was at a lost, why the CID boss, did not even acknowledge the family’s effort in the arrests of the suspected killers, but went on to lie about the circumstances under which one of them was set free.
On the suspect who was handed over to the Police Patrol team at Abolo Pub, the CID boss, had claimed that he was set free on March 20, this year because people in the drinking bar where he was caught, had prevented the only police officer who had stormed the spot to arrest him and for fear his (Policeman) safety, he had to let him go because other officers he was expecting to aid the arrest, could not show up.
But Ahmed Suale’s family, discounted the CID boss’ claim, revealing that against severe danger, they stormed the Abolo Pub on March 17, 2019, and arrested the suspect with the help of people in the area.
According to him, the people were ready to assist the family effect the arrest after were informed that the man in question had killed someone.
The arrest was done and a police patrol team was called in and the suspected killer was handed to the team while the family went to the Kotobabi police station to wait, but the police team arrived after a long delay without the murder suspect and gave an excuse that an order had come from above to set him free and this was done.
Alhassan Yunus, also disputed the venue of the arrest as Wembley Park, but revealed it was rather at the Abolo Pub which is very far away from Wembley Park at Kotobabi.
He again, revealed that while the Kotobabi arrest was made in the night, the Ritz Junction arrest was made in broad daylight.
Alhassan Yunus, was also unhappy with the police lead investigator on the case, saying he is not giving information and ready for any assistant.
Interestingly, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has also made some revelations, saying that the police were only able to make headway on the murder of Ahmed Saule after (Ken) and Ahmed Suale’s brothers, hired the services of special land guards to track down the murderers of Ahmed Suale.
According to Kennedy Agyapong, they had information that some neighbours, had seen the murderers and could identify them, so they hired someone to go undercover with support from some special land guards.
He said after a couple of weeks, they managed to track down two of the people who were handed over to the police, while one of them who is suspected to be the trigger, has been remanded at BNI.
Mr Agyapong, who is obviously unhappy about the Press Conference by the CID Boss on the murder without giving him credit for the work he did to help them said, the CID is tarnishing his image.
He said, the work he paid his boys to do was supposed to be done by the police.
“I am very disappointed in Ghana Police, because every work I did with my boys, it was the job of the police to do that. AnasA remeyaw Anas and Maame Yaa Tiwah, are both aware of what is going on,” he said.
“It is a shame for Tiwaah to even hold that press conference or make that statement. The Police have made up their mind to tarnish my image and God will punish them. I hired someone at Madina to go undercover after Ahmed’s death and we received information that some neighbours saw the killers,” he explained.
“I later hired the services of land guards to bring the pictures of the two guys to me and we started monitoring them. I am working hand in hand with Ahmed’s brothers and that is how we caught the two guys” he added.
“The police did not do anything. Ghana police will not do anything for you, everybody has to defend themselves at any given time so don’t rely on Ghana Police. They do not know anything”, Kennedy Agyapong revealed.
The Assin Central MP, lambasted the Ghana Police service and the Director General of CID for holding a press conference over Ahmed’s murder, insisting that the police service did nothing to apprehend the killers of Ahmed and added that God will punish them for tarnishing his image.
Kennedy Agyapong, also accused Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas of paying an amount of 3000 cedis to someone to pose as Ahmed’s family member and held a ‘useless’ press conference.
