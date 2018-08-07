Coconut sellers welcome AMA's plan on careless dumping of waste

One factor that features prominently when it comes to the causes of floods in Accra has to do with the indiscriminate dumping of solid waste. These forms of waste range from paper to plastic waste, scrap materials, wood, glass, textiles, not forgetting coconut waste.
A stroll through town would reveal coconut waste is one of the fast-rising forms of solid waste, particularly around bus stations, where most of the coconut sellers are stationed. You cannot move about a step without stumbling on one coconut husk or the other.
Due to this, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) announced plans to arrest all 'junkies' and coconut sellers who dump their coconut waste indiscriminately.
The Osu Klottey Sub Metropolitan Chairman, Mr Henry Kotey, said the Assembly has as well disclosed measures to register all coconut sellers in the area to ensure sanity and environmental cleanliness within the areas of operation.
PrimeNewsGhana visited some coconut sellers to pick their thoughts on the issue. Most of them welcomed the move as one that will help to reduce the high level of indiscriminate dumping of coconut husk in the capital.
Along the Kojo Thompson Road, opposite the Iran Clinic is Auntie Ayokor who has a coconut waste collection point. She has partnered waste collection management body, Jekora Ventures, to provide a dumping site for coconut waste. She tells us more about how she has been managing the place in the video below.
