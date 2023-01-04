Comedian Michael Blackson commissions new school in his hometown

Ghanaian-American Actor and Comedian, Michael Blackson has officially commissioned his school, the Michael Blankson Academy, at Agona Nsaba in the Central Region.
The award-winning Comedian built the school to help improve the quality of education for the people of Nsaba where he hails from.
The three-story “Michael Blackson Academy” complex is fully furnished, completely free, and open to the public.
“When God blesses you, you’ve got to give back. That’s my motto for the school. “And I told the kids that if they graduate and go somewhere bigger in life, they have to promise me that they will give back; be careful where you come from and you want to receive, you have to give back,” he said in an interview with blogger Kobby Kyei.
The comedian indicated that the school is free, and the only thing that has to be paid for is to “pay attention.”
“After 2 yrs it’s finally done and the kids in my village will get free education, free uniforms and free everything. The only thing they have to pay for is pay attention to their teachers. I couldn’t have done this without my fans, every time you bought a ticket to my show you helped a kid. Thanks to the village of Nsaba Agone where my bloodline started, Thanks to my mom for following God’s plan and raising me with the fear of God.