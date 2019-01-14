Confirmed : NAM 1 arrested in Dubai

The Ghana Police Service have confirmed that indeed Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 has been arrested in Dubai as reported in the media.
They say he was arrested on December 7, 2018.
A police statement this afternoon said Ghanaian officials have visited NAM 1 in the custody of Dubai Police.
This means the Menzgold CEO was arrested before an Accra Circuit Court issued a warrant for his arrest.
Nana Appiah Mensah is wanted for defrauding by false pretence and alleged money laundering. This was after his company Menzgold failed to pay thousands of clients returns on their investments.
His arrest however is said to be in connection with a different case of fraud in Dubai and not in any way related with his case in Ghana.
