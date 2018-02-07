COPEC demonstration: Fuel prices killing Ghanaians

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, COPEC, the Industrial and Commercial Workers union, together with numerous commercial drivers, are protesting the increase in prices of petroleum products, saying that it is killing their businesses.
In a demonstration staged on Wednesday 7th February 2018, in Accra, the unions are putting pressure on the Akufo- Addo government to stick to their promise of reducing petroleum prices when they are voted into power.
Duncan Amoah, the executive secretary of COPEC, speaking on behalf of the group stated that they are aware that there has been an increase in petroleum prices on the international market, as the NPA stated, but what they are seeking is that government reduce the taxes placed on petroleum products in the country, so that citizens can afford to buy fuel.
"We are saying that government cannot control International market prices, but government can control taxes. The taxes are increasing at a fast pace and we are asking for a reduction in order for us to sustain our businesses."
He added that "the Akufo-Addo led government promised to reduce fuel prices, but the prices keep increasing daily." If they cannot reduce it, they should at least maintain it at the old price, because drivers, workers, and Ghanaians are tired of coughing up money daily to buy expensive fuel."
COPEC has therefore given government a one-week ultimatum to reduce taxes on petroleum products or else they will embark on more protests.
COPEC demonstration is not noble- NPA boss
The National Petroleum Authority, NPA has noted that the planned demonstration by Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) and Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) over hikes in the price of petroleum products is not justified.
According to NPA, they recognise that the right to demonstrate for or against any course is a constitutionally guaranteed one and COPEC will be acting within its right as such.
The NPA in a statement yesterday disclosed that prices of petroleum products have been on the rise on the international market.
“For instance, the prices of petrol and diesel on the international market have increased cumulatively by 17% and 19% respectively since November 2017.”
Furthermore, the NPA in their statement called on interested groups who want clarity on the matter to consult them so as to ensure that the public is not misled by those who are motivated by reasons other than those of national interest.
