Corruption fight : Establish a lead state anti-corruption agency - ACP Ocloo to gov't

Director of Operations at the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Joseph Dwamena Ocloo has called for the establishment of a lead state anti-corruption agency in the country.
According to him, such an agency will serve as a lead for existing agencies such as the police, EOCO and Office of the Special Prosecutor to champion the corruption fight in the country.
Speaking at a meeting with anti-corruption partners organized by Star Ghana dubbed 'Africa parliamentarians network against corruption' ACP Ocloo argued that the country is far from the fight against corruption.
''One thing I wish was in place is a lead agency for all institutions fighting against corruption. Because without the leader there are usually lack of a sense of direction. There should be a lead agency that will lead the crusade against corruption, it will be fine. I'm saying this because we have a lot of institutions , Ghana Police Service, CHRAJ, EOCO , Special Prosecutor all fighting against corruption but the question is who does what''?
''The special prosecutor, for instance, has been given the power to investigate about 11 crimes that are found in Act 29 which are all corruption-related so if there is an issue of corruption who will investigate it. Is it the Special Prosecutor, EOCO, Ghana Police Service? Why can't we have a sense of direction? If the modalities are really set right I think it will help us in succeeding in the fight against corruption because the country is far from the fight against corruption.''
He added there should be a lot of education and awareness amongst these institutions jointly fighting the corruption menace.
However, two months ago, Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo stated that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has failed in the fight against corruption.
He explained that the organization needs to do more to fulfil its mandate after nine years of its establishment.
Backing the claims of the Senior Minister, the Citizens Movement against Corruption, indicated that not only EOCO has failed in the fight but other state institutions.