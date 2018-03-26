Court adjourns Dr Opuni and Agongo ‘s trial to April 11

An Accra High court has adjourned the trial involving Dr Opuni and Agongo to Wednesday the 11th of April.
Dr Opuni and Agongo are facing 27 charges of willfully causing financial loss of GHS217million to the state, through three separate fertilizer supply contracts between 2014 and 2016.
The contracts were GHS43.1million (2013/2014 cocoa farming season), GHS75.3million (2014/2015 cocoa farming season) and GHS98.9million (2015/2016 cocoa farming season) totaling GHS217million through sole-sourcing, the state claimed, adding that procurement procedures for sole-sourcing were not followed.
Dr Opuni and Agongo made their first appearance in court on Monday, March 26, 2018. They both pleaded not guilty to all the counts of charges preferred against them, including willfully causing financial loss to the state and defrauding the state by false pretences.
The Accra High Court today March 26, 2018, granted former CEO COCOBOD boss, Stephen Kwabena Opuni a self recognizance bail in the sum of GhȻ300,000.
The other businessman standing trial together with Dr Stephen Opuni, Seidu Agongo was also granted bail in the GhȻ300,000.
As part of their bail conditions, the court presided over by Justice C.J. Honyenuga, ordered the two accused to deposit their passports with the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.
They were also ordered to report to the Director-General of the CID anytime they want to travel outside the country.
primenewsghana.com/general-news.html