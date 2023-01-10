Court fines Bulldog GH¢48k for threatening Akufo-Addo

Artiste manager Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly called Bulldog has been slapped with a fine of Ghc48,000 by the Accra Circuit Court for threatening Akufo-Addo over the Menzgold Saga.
Failure to pay the fine will lead to a 40-day prison term for the controversial music executive.
The court handed down its verdict today, January 10, 2023 after a two years trial.
Bulldog had threatened President Akufo-Addo during an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz.
Speaking over the Menzgold saga, Bulldog said the President will not complete his second term if he does not pay Menzgold customers.
Bulldog said, “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not finish his four year tenure if he failed to pay Menzgold customers.”
He was arrested and charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace.