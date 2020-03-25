Covid-19: A total lockdown ideal but could send Ghana into chaos - Sefa Kayi

Veteran journalist Kwame Sefa Kayi believes that even though a lockdown of Ghana will help to stop the spread of Covid-19, it could also result in chaos.
The host of the Peace FM morning show says it will be ideal for Ghana to go into a lockdown now but the leadership of the country should think about the masses first, in case that hard decision will come up because it could have a negative impact.
Speaking on his flagship morning show program dubbed ‘Kokrokoo’ on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the top journalist opined total lockdown in Ghana will cause complete disorder and confusion in the country.
In his analysis, the award-winning broadcaster explained that some Ghanaian nationals cannot afford to stock essential needs as well as foodstuffs in large quantities for consumption in their various homes.
"...Ideally, Ghana needs a total lockdown but... in my humble opinion, I think that when the country is on total lockdown, there'll be chaos and discomforts in the system due to lack of food, ...and what shall we do in a situation like that?", he quizzed rhetorically.
"...It's not anybody who can afford to stock their refrigerators with essential needs. In the actual sense, some even don't have fridges in their homes ...so as we consider lockdown, let's have the masses in mind", said Chairman General.
Ghana has now seen a sharp rise in confirmed coronavirus cases as the number moves to 53.