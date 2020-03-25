Prez. Akufo-Addo calls on transport unions to observe social distancing

President Akufo-Addo has called on transport unions to observe social distancing as they embark on their daily routine.
The President met them at the Jubilee House and urged them to adopt the practice as a way of stopping the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
After the President gave a directive to ban public gathering, many have questioned if that is enough to stop the spread of Covid-19 as Ghanaians still board public transport on a daily basis.
"There is one thing which is common all over the world, which is human contact and it is a form of transmission of the disease, you are responsible for moving our people from one place to the other. How are we going to organize in such a way that our people can still move around but do so without contracting and spreading the disease".
Ghana has now seen a sharp rise in confirmed coronavirus cases as the number moves to 53.
The 26 new cases were confirmed among the 1,030 people who are under mandatory quarantine in the country after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport hours to the deadline for the closure of the country’s borders.
611 people out of the 1030 people in self-quarantine have so far been tested for the Coronavirus and only 184 of the number have their results released.