Covid-19: Akufo-Addo to address the nation tonight

President Akufo-Addo will tonight address the nation at 8 pm on matters pertaining to the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.
This will be his 20th national address on the pandemic since Ghana recorded its first two cases in March 2020.
His last address was on November 8 when Ghana had 1,139 active cases of the virus.
President Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians were letting their guard down and urged citizens to adhere to mask-wearing, hand-washing, the use of sanitizers, and social distancing protocols.
He also announced that the incentive package for health workers had been extended to the end of the year.
This meant that all health workers will pay no income taxes for the months of October, November and December.
Again, all frontline health workers, as defined by the Ministry of Health, continued to receive the additional allowance of 50 percent of their basic salary per month, for the months of October, November and December.
Ghana has had 53,653 known cases of the virus, 991 active cases, 52,331 infected persons discharged and 331 known deaths.