Covid-19 : Almost every suburb in Obuasi has recorded a case - MCE 

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has disclosed that almost every suburb in the area has recorded one or two cases of Covid-19.
The Municipal Health authorities are currently preparing for a potential increase in the community spread of the virus.
Obuasi now has recorded 456 Covid-19 cases.
Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive Elijah Adansi-Bonah in a radio interview said, "per the graph plotted now I can say that almost every suburb has one or two cases."
The assembly is calling on the President to impose a partial lockdown or a curfew to help contact tracing and testing.
"Any form of restriction that can also help enhance contact tracing would be appreciated but if you ask me either partial lockdown or curfew can be announced by the President."
Speaking to some of the measures being put in place to stem the spread of the virus, he said, "We have about four thousand five hundred shop owners so now we are giving out not more than 500 cards."
The District Security Council, DISEC in Obuasi on Tuesday deployed heavily armed police officers to help relocate Covid-19 patients into an isolation centre in the area.
The facility has been placed under lock and key by residents who said they will not allow it to be used as an isolation centre.
Reports indicate that the residents blocked the road leading to the isolation centre. Obuasi as at May 10 has recorded 261 Covid-19 cases.
Chairperson of the District Security Committee (DISEC), Faustina Amissah who is also the Chief Executive for Obuasi East said the isolation centre is being used because the patients can not continuously be kept at the various homes.
“We’ve given them enough education for about three days now. The health directorate has gone to speak with them including the chief, Assembly and Unit Committee members."
“Despite that, they are still resisting so the next option is force. We have to send them [patients] there because we can’t continue keeping them in their various homes as most of them share basic facilities with other people,” she said.