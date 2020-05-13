Ghana records 5,408 COVID-19 cases with 24 deaths

Ghana's COVID-19 cases have risen to 5,408.
The total number of recoveries has also shot up to 514, with the death toll rising to 24.
This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service in its regular update on Wednesday, 13th May, 2020.
It remains unclear if Ghana has reached its peak with regards to the viral disease as there have been conflicting reports on that front.
Statistics from the Ghana Health Service suggests that out of the total number of infections, 61 percent are male while the remaining 39 percent are female.
The updates further indicate that Greater Accra Region remains the demographic area with the highest infections recorded with 4147 cases.
Savannah, Ahafo and Bono East Regions have, however, recorded zero(0) cases so far.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 4,147
Ashanti Region – 726
Central Region – 192
Eastern Region – 99
Western Region – 61
Western North Region – 56
Volta Region – 34
Upper East Region – 26
Oti Region – 24
Upper West Region – 21
Northern Region – 19
North East Region – 2
Bono Region – 1
Savannah Region – 0
Ahafo Region – 0
Bono East Region – 0