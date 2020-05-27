Covid-19 case count hits 7,117, death toll now 34

Ghana's Covid-19 cases have increased to 7,117 with a death toll of 34.
This was announced by the Ghana Health Service via its website on the evening of Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
The update indicates 153 new cases have been recorded in the country.
Meanwhile, some 220 more persons have recovered from the disease pushing the total recoveries to 2,317.
Two more persons have also died from the disease raising the death toll to 34.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 5008 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,085 and 344 cases respectively.
Count of cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 5008
Ashanti Region – 1,085
Western Region – 344
Central Region – 337
Eastern Region – 108
Western North Region – 62
Volta Region – 59
Northern Region – 36
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Upper West Region – 22
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1