Covid-19 case count hits 7,117, death toll now 34

WHO suspends coronavirus hydroxychloroquine trial The World Health Organization (WHO) has temporarily suspended testing of the…

Record drop in energy investment, warns IEA think-tank The coronavirus crisis is causing the biggest fall in global energy investment…

Ofankor: Landlord justifies shooting and killing of his tenant Victor Stephen Nana Kankam a landlord who allegedly shot and killed his tenant…

Zambian jailed gay couple pardoned in presidential amnesty Zambia's President Edgar Lungu has pardoned two men who were jailed last year…

AZ Alkmaar question decision to give Ajax Champions League spot AZ Alkmaar have written to UEFA as they want the governing body to overturn the…