Akufo-Addo to announce roadmap for easing restrictions this week

President Akufo-Addo is expected to announce a roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions this week.
There have been restrictions in the country due to the outbreak of the Covid-19.
Ban on social gathering and the closure of Ghana's borders. There was also a three-week lockdown in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi to help trace contacts and test them for the virus.
Despite the lifting of the lockdown the safety protocols are still in force and all Ghanaians are to adhere to it.
Speaking at the virtual celebration of this year's Eid-ul-Fitr at the studio of GBC, President Akufo-Addo said stakeholder consultations on easing the restrictions will end this week.
According to him, this will allow him to announce to the Ghanaians people the roadmap to easing the restrictions.
"Stakeholder consultations are taking place on the way forward towards the easing of restrictions so that our social and economic life can go back to normal. I expect these consultations to conclude this week so that I can announce to Ghanaians a clear roadmap for easing the restrictions."
Akufo-Addo noted that we cannot leave under these restrictions forever and we need to find a way back to safety.
"We have to find a way back in safety, we cannot be under these restrictions forever, fortified in this view is three considerations firstly sad though any premature death is the had fact is the rate of death in Ghana among confirmed cases is very low."
He advised for the strict adherence to the safety protocols and call on Ghanaians to eat healthy to boost their immune systems.
"Continue strong adherence to the social distancing and hygiene protocols including wearing a mask and strengthening our immune system by eating our own foods will enable us to face the future with greater confidence with the battle to defeat the virus and pray for our healthcare workers, it is appropriate that we end this unique Ramadan with this declaration of confidence in the future..."