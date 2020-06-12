COVID-19 cases in Ghana hits 10,856, recoveries now 3,921

The COVID-19 cases in Ghana have hit 10,856 after 498 new cases were confirmed.
This is according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on Friday morning [June 12, 2020.]
Meanwhile, some ninety-seven (97) persons who contracted the virus have now recovered, raising the recovery count to 3,921.
However, six persons are currently in critical condition and sixteen (16) are also in severe condition.
READ ALSO: Covid-19 : Habit of saving greatly affected - Chamber of Commerce
According to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update, a total of 242,218 tests have so far been conducted.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,791 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,905 and 874 cases respectively.
Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 6,791
Ashanti Region – 1,905
Western Region – 874
Central Region – 539
Volta Region – 212
Eastern Region – 204
Upper East Region – 128
Western North Region – 79
Oti Region – 47
Northern Region – 37
Upper West Region – 22
Bono East Region – 13
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 1