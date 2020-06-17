Covid-19 death toll now 66, total case count 12, 590

Ghana has recorded 12, 590 positive Covid-19 cases with 66 deaths.
This update was published on the website of the Ghana Health Service
Ghana's recoveries now stand at 4, 410.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 7, 419; Ashanti Region – 2,362; Western Region – 993; Central Region – 694; Eastern Region – 284; Volta Region – 278;Upper East Region – 241; Oti Region – 101; Western North Region – 81; Northern Region – 52; Savannah Region – 35;Upper West Region – 32; Bono East Region – 14; North East Region – 2; Bono Region – 1; Ahafo Region – 1.