Covid-19 death toll now 66, total case count 12, 590

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Ghana has recorded 12, 590 positive Covid-19 cases with 66 deaths.

This update was published on the website of the Ghana Health Service

Ghana's recoveries now stand at 4, 410.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 7, 419; Ashanti Region – 2,362; Western Region – 993; Central Region – 694; Eastern Region – 284; Volta Region – 278;Upper East Region – 241; Oti Region – 101; Western North Region – 81;  Northern Region – 52; Savannah Region – 35;Upper West Region – 32; Bono East Region – 14; North East Region – 2;  Bono Region – 1; Ahafo Region – 1.

 