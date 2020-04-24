Covid-19: Free transport services for health workers withdrawn by gov’t

Government has withdrawn the free bus service for health workers in areas that were placed under lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19.
The Komfo Anokye Hospital announced in a memo to its staff that the bus service will cease operations from today April 24 2020.
The Director of Kath in an interoffice memorandum to Heads of Directorates and Units of the Hospital noted that: “it has come to the notice of management that, the Bus Rapid Transit Services (Adehyee) that was put at the disposal of Health Workers by His Excellency, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo. President of the Republic of Ghana will cease operations from tomorrow Friday, 24 April 2020.”
The letter further said: “management is monitoring the situation and wishes to as our cherished staff that, in the event of the withdrawal of the President’s sponsored buses, every effort would be made to ensure that KATIH bus services resume on Monday, 27th April 2020.”
The transportation arrangement was to help health workers get to work in time without being impeded by security arrange that accompanied the lockdown.
The Transport Ministry earlier this month ( April) provided free transport for health workers in locked-down areas in the country as part of measures government puts in place to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ‘Aayalolo’ buses conveyed health workers in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Kasoa to and from work, along specific routes, for the entire duration of the restrictions imposed by the President weeks ago.
In addition, the President in one of his nationwide broadcast also announced further packages for health workers which is intended at boosting their morale as they risk their lives to help contain the disease.
With this, the President stated that all frontline health workers will receive an additional allowance of 50 percent of their basic salary per month, i.e. for March, April, May, and June.