Covid-19: Ghana Armed Forces install mobile mortuary at El-Wak stadium

The Ghana Armed Forces has installed mobile mortuaries at the El-Wak sports stadium in Accra in the wake of increasing Covid-19 infections in the country.
President Akufo-Addo in the earlier days of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country banned all social gathering including funerals, but the President directed for private burials with a limited number of 25 family members present.
But most families are not adhering to the directive to still hold private burials.
It appears most families are waiting for the pandemic to end so that they can give their deceased loved ones befitting burial.
Mortuary Workers Association has also raised concerns that their facilities are getting full as families refuse to bury their relatives.
According to the Information Minister, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, these mobile mortuaries were installed to complement a temporary clinic the Ghana Armed Forces military has built at the El-Wak stadium as part of the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. The facility will serve as temporary preservation measure whiles the authorities put together arrangements for mass burial of dead covid-19 patients. The facility is expected to ease the pressure on the major hospitals and mortuaries in Accra in the event of a surge in Covid-19 related deaths in the country.
Families can still hold private funerals - Oppong Nkrumah
The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has reiterated the President’s directive that families across the country who are not residents of the lockdown areas can still hold their private funerals with not less than 25 persons.
Minister said:’’ private funerals across the country fit into the earlier executive instrument where it happens that not less than 25 persons can hold a funeral but for Accra and Kumasi because of the lockdown it does not apply unless the lockdown is lifted’’.
In a related development, a community health advocate, Samuel Arthur called on President Akufo-Addo to issue specific directives to families who have kept remains of their relatives in morgues for a long time to bury them to free up space.