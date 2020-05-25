COVID-19: Ghana at an advanced stage in using blood of recovered patients to treat severe cases - Dr Owu

The National COVID-19 case management coordinator for severe and critical cases Dr Christian Owu has disclosed that Ghana is at an advanced stage in using blood of recovered patients to treat severe cases of the virus.
President Akufo-Addo on May 24, 2020, revealed that there were 16 severe cases at the Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.
Speaking to Joy FM, Dr Owu who is also head at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, said they are awaiting approval from the Food and Drugs Authority and other regulatory agencies to proceed with the intervention.
"We have not started using the method yet but work on it is at the advanced stage. In a short period of time, we may have the capacity to do that. To be able to do that it has to be licenced by the FDA and other regulatory authorities".
20 more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Ghana. This was captured on the Ghana Health Service website on May 24, 2020.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 1,998.
One more person with COVID-19 has unfortunately passed on bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 32.
The total COVID-19 cases have also increased to 6,683.
Regional case count
Greater Accra Region – 4,798
Ashanti Region – 1,049
Central Region – 299
Western Region – 210
Eastern Region – 106
Western North Region – 61
Volta Region – 47
Northern Region – 36
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Upper West Region – 21
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 0
Bono East Region – 0